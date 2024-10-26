Arrests Made in Alleged Cow Slaughter Case in Uttar Pradesh

Two men, Hashim Ali and Aslam Ali, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for their suspected involvement in cow slaughter, according to authorities. The police seized 100 kilograms of cow meat, an iron hook, a knife, and four calf legs from the accused.

The operation unfolded after police received a tip about the illegal activity in Dhelha village. Officers promptly responded, arriving at the scene on Friday and making the arrests shortly thereafter.

The recovered cow meat was subsequently buried in a pit, as per police protocol. Senior Police Officer Akhanddev Mishra confirmed that the accused have been charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)