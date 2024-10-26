Left Menu

Arrests Made in Alleged Cow Slaughter Case in Uttar Pradesh

Two individuals, Hashim Ali and Aslam Ali, were arrested for allegedly being involved in cow slaughter in Dhelha village. The police confiscated 100 kgs of cow meat, an iron hook, a knife, and calf legs. A case under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:23 IST
Two men, Hashim Ali and Aslam Ali, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for their suspected involvement in cow slaughter, according to authorities. The police seized 100 kilograms of cow meat, an iron hook, a knife, and four calf legs from the accused.

The operation unfolded after police received a tip about the illegal activity in Dhelha village. Officers promptly responded, arriving at the scene on Friday and making the arrests shortly thereafter.

The recovered cow meat was subsequently buried in a pit, as per police protocol. Senior Police Officer Akhanddev Mishra confirmed that the accused have been charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, with further investigations ongoing.

