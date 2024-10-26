Islamist militants operating in Burkina Faso are using northern parts of Ghana as a logistical and medical hub, according to sources including Ghanaian security officials and regional diplomats. The insurgents are reportedly taking advantage of porous borders to gather supplies and receive medical treatment, raising concerns about the potential expansion of extremist influence in West Africa.

The move could allow radicals to gain a foothold in Ghana, a country that has so far avoided major Islamist attacks despite sharing a long border with Burkina Faso. Experts suggest Ghana's passive stance may inadvertently aid the militants' agenda, posing recruitment opportunities in marginalized communities.

Nevertheless, Ghana remains a stronghold of democracy in the region, with authorities focusing on collaborative efforts with neighboring countries to tackle the threat. However, some high-ranking sources allege a tacit non-aggression understanding with these groups. The Ghanaian government emphasizes efforts to neutralize the threat while maintaining national security.

