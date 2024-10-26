Vivek Joshi Returns to Haryana Cadre

In a recent administrative shuffle, Vivek Joshi, who has been serving as the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training, is slated to return to his cadre state of Haryana. The decision was confirmed by an official order released on Saturday.

Joshi, a distinguished 1989-batch IAS officer, was initially appointed to the DoPT position in August. His return was facilitated after the government of Haryana expressed its desire to have him back, according to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Sources indicate that Joshi is poised to take on the pivotal role of Haryana's chief secretary, marking a significant transition in his esteemed career within the Indian Administrative Service.

(With inputs from agencies.)