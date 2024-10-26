Bihar's Battle Against Child Marriage: Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling Bolsters Efforts

Bihar remains a major state for child marriage prevalence, despite governmental measures, according to the Just Rights For Children Alliance (JRCA). The Supreme Court's decision from October reaffirms that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act should not be constrained by personal laws, calling for statewide efforts to eliminate this issue by 2030.

During a recent media interaction, JRCA convenor Ravi Kant reiterated the alliance's commitment to support state governments in ending child marriage. He highlighted that Bihar continues to rank among the top five states for child marriage, and stressed the need for robust strategies and community awareness to protect children's rights.

The Supreme Court ruling, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, underscores the need for sex education and community engagement. The ruling pushes for a multi-sectoral approach to prioritize minors' safety over personal or religious practices. JRCA's PICKET strategy, which has already prevented over 120,000 such marriages, aligns with these guidelines.

