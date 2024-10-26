Left Menu

Bihar's Battle Against Child Marriage: Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling Bolsters Efforts

The Just Rights For Children Alliance (JRCA) supports Bihar's efforts to combat child marriage, following a Supreme Court ruling that personal laws cannot hinder the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The court emphasizes a holistic approach involving education and community engagement, aiming to end child marriage by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:30 IST
Bihar's Battle Against Child Marriage: Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling Bolsters Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar remains a major state for child marriage prevalence, despite governmental measures, according to the Just Rights For Children Alliance (JRCA). The Supreme Court's decision from October reaffirms that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act should not be constrained by personal laws, calling for statewide efforts to eliminate this issue by 2030.

During a recent media interaction, JRCA convenor Ravi Kant reiterated the alliance's commitment to support state governments in ending child marriage. He highlighted that Bihar continues to rank among the top five states for child marriage, and stressed the need for robust strategies and community awareness to protect children's rights.

The Supreme Court ruling, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, underscores the need for sex education and community engagement. The ruling pushes for a multi-sectoral approach to prioritize minors' safety over personal or religious practices. JRCA's PICKET strategy, which has already prevented over 120,000 such marriages, aligns with these guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024