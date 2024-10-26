Left Menu

Mizoram Proposes Vualnam as Next Chief Secretary

The Mizoram government has requested the appointment of Vumlunmang Vualnam as the state's next chief secretary. This request has been made to the Centre as the current chief secretary, Renu Sharma, will retire soon. Vualnam, a 1992 batch IAS officer, has held various prestigious positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 26-10-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 21:26 IST
Mizoram Proposes Vualnam as Next Chief Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government has officially sought approval from the Centre for the appointment of Vumlunmang Vualnam as the upcoming chief secretary of the state, following the impending retirement of current chief secretary Renu Sharma at the end of October.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced during a press conference that he has already discussed Vualnam's credentials and suitability for the role with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. If Vualnam's designation is hindered, the state has requested a shortlist of senior IAS officers from the AGMUT cadre for consideration.

Vualnam, an experienced 1992 batch IAS officer from the Manipur cadre, has a distinguished career in various key roles, including positions in the finance and home affairs ministries as well as advisory roles to the World Bank executive director. His most recent appointment was as secretary in the ministry of civil aviation in August 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024