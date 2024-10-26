Mizoram Proposes Vualnam as Next Chief Secretary

The Mizoram government has officially sought approval from the Centre for the appointment of Vumlunmang Vualnam as the upcoming chief secretary of the state, following the impending retirement of current chief secretary Renu Sharma at the end of October.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced during a press conference that he has already discussed Vualnam's credentials and suitability for the role with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. If Vualnam's designation is hindered, the state has requested a shortlist of senior IAS officers from the AGMUT cadre for consideration.

Vualnam, an experienced 1992 batch IAS officer from the Manipur cadre, has a distinguished career in various key roles, including positions in the finance and home affairs ministries as well as advisory roles to the World Bank executive director. His most recent appointment was as secretary in the ministry of civil aviation in August 2023.

