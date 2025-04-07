Political Showdown in Karnataka: Ministers Slam BJP and Union Government
Karnataka ministers Ramappa Timmapur and Priyank Kharge criticize the BJP-led Central government and Union measures, citing rising commodity prices and the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act. Timmapur challenged BJP's protests, while Kharge condemned the timing of the Waqf Bill's passage and its implications, promising legal action against it.
- Country:
- India
In Karnataka, political tensions are amplifying as ministers Ramappa Timmapur and Priyank Kharge unleash criticisms on the Central BJP-led government, spotlighting escalating commodity prices and legislative controversies. At the heart of the backlash is the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which Kharge dubs unconstitutional.
Amid a wave of statewide BJP protests targeting the state government, Timmapur directly confronted the opposition, urging them to challenge the Modi administration if they truly care for the public. His comments highlight a simmering discontent over commodity price hikes affecting local farmers.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress of spreading misinformation about the Waqf Act, emphasizing future legal formalities following the President's assent. As the political saga unfolds, Karnataka's ministers remain adamant in their criticism, aiming to challenge the latest federal decrees legally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BRS Staunchly Opposes Waqf Act Amendments
Central Government Empowers States to Combat Unlawful Activities of Awami Action Committee
Tiruchi Siva Criticizes Central Government's Federal Approach
Tamil Nadu Assembly Challenges Central Government's Waqf Amendment Bill
Catholic Bishops Back Waqf Act Amendments Pushing for Constitutional Consistency