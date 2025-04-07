Left Menu

Political Showdown in Karnataka: Ministers Slam BJP and Union Government

Karnataka ministers Ramappa Timmapur and Priyank Kharge criticize the BJP-led Central government and Union measures, citing rising commodity prices and the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act. Timmapur challenged BJP's protests, while Kharge condemned the timing of the Waqf Bill's passage and its implications, promising legal action against it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:58 IST
Political Showdown in Karnataka: Ministers Slam BJP and Union Government
Karnataka minister Ramappa Timmapur (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, political tensions are amplifying as ministers Ramappa Timmapur and Priyank Kharge unleash criticisms on the Central BJP-led government, spotlighting escalating commodity prices and legislative controversies. At the heart of the backlash is the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which Kharge dubs unconstitutional.

Amid a wave of statewide BJP protests targeting the state government, Timmapur directly confronted the opposition, urging them to challenge the Modi administration if they truly care for the public. His comments highlight a simmering discontent over commodity price hikes affecting local farmers.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress of spreading misinformation about the Waqf Act, emphasizing future legal formalities following the President's assent. As the political saga unfolds, Karnataka's ministers remain adamant in their criticism, aiming to challenge the latest federal decrees legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025