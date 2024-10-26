Crackdown on Social Media: Government Targets Hoax Bomb Threats

The government has issued a firm advisory to social media platforms, including Meta and X, in response to a wave of hoax bomb threats targeting domestic airlines. The advisory underscores the platforms' obligations to swiftly remove misinformation, comply with IT rules, and assist authorities in addressing these threats within designated timeframes.

With more than 275 flights affected by such threats in the past 12 days, social media platforms have been reminded of their duties under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and related regulations. Non-compliance could lead to serious consequences, including the loss of legal protections under section 79.

The escalation highlights the potential threats to public order and national security posed by the indiscriminate spread of misinformation online. Social media platforms must act promptly to disable and report any unlawful activity or content that could threaten the security and economic stability of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)