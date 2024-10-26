Inmate's Tragic Demise in Bareilly Jail Raises Alarms
A 42-year-old prisoner, Shyamveer, from Bareilly's Central Jail, committed suicide by hanging himself. Arrested in July after a village dispute, he faced mounting stress when his bail plea was rejected. His death has prompted an investigation, with his body sent for a post-mortem examination.
A 42-year-old inmate at Bareilly's Central Jail tragically took his own life on Saturday afternoon, according to local authorities.
Identified as Shyamveer, the prisoner was embroiled in a legal battle after a confrontation in June, leading to his arrest and detainment pending court proceedings.
Tensions escalated following the recent denial of his bail by the high court, contributing to his mental distress. The situation remains under investigation as officials await the post-mortem results.
