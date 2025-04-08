U.S. Military Presence in Europe: Stability Amid Changing Dynamics

In a significant development, the top U.S. general in Europe, Army General Christopher Cavoli, has advised against changing the current U.S. military troop levels on the continent. The recommendation comes as the Pentagon evaluates its global stance under President Trump's administration.

Currently, there are 80,000 U.S. troops stationed in Europe, down from over 100,000 following increased tensions due to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Despite this reduction, General Cavoli emphasized preserving the existing force posture during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

The debate over U.S. military presence in Europe is inflamed by Trump's efforts to repair relations with Moscow and end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Critics, both Democrat and Republican, see these actions as undermining NATO's role as Europe's main security bulwark. The future of U.S. influence in Europe remains uncertain as global military strategies are under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)