U.S. DOJ Shifts Focus from Cryptocurrency Regulation to Criminal Investigations

The U.S. Justice Department is redirecting its focus from cryptocurrency regulation to investigating criminal activity involving digital currency. This new focus targets cartels, terrorists, and other criminal groups using digital assets for illicit purposes. The shift marks a departure from previous administration policies on regulating the digital asset sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:56 IST
The U.S. Justice Department is undergoing a strategic pivot by disbanding its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, instead turning its attention to criminal activities linked to digital currency. This shift follows a memo from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, as seen by Reuters, which criticized the Biden administration's earlier strategy of 'regulation by prosecution.'

The department will now prioritize high-stakes investigations involving digital assets used in cartel financing, terrorism, and other serious crimes like human trafficking and organized crime. By focusing on bad actors who exploit digital currency, the DOJ aims to tackle the pressing threats posed by these criminals.

The decision represents a significant change in how the Justice Department handles digital currency, emphasizing criminal investigations over regulatory actions. A spokesperson for the department was not available for immediate comment.

