Tragedy on Mexican Highway: Bus Collision Claims Lives

A tragic bus accident in Zacatecas, Mexico, left 19 dead and six injured after a collision with a loose tractor-trailer. Initially reported casualties were higher. Authorities are investigating to apprehend the tractor-trailer driver. The bus was traveling to Ciudad Juarez, with no migrants among the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 00:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic bus crash in Mexico's Zacatecas region claimed the lives of 19 people, injuring six others, according to local officials.

The incident unfolded early Saturday morning when the bus collided with a loosened tractor-trailer carrying corn. Initial reports from Governor David Monreal suggested a death toll of 24, but officials later adjusted the number.

Authorities are actively pursuing the tractor-trailer driver, with rescue operations ongoing to retrieve bodies from a ravine. Images circulated on social media depict a coordinated rescue effort by military and security personnel safeguarding the crash site. The bus was en route to Ciudad Juarez, and none of the victims were migrants.

