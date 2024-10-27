Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Withdraw from Gaza Hospital Amid Rising Death Toll

Israeli forces withdrew from a hospital in northern Gaza after detaining dozens of medical staffers and patients. Following their exit, strikes in nearby Beit Lahiya reportedly killed at least 30 people. The situation in northern Gaza remains dire, with hospitals struggling and civilians caught in the crossfire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 00:34 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Withdraw from Gaza Hospital Amid Rising Death Toll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces have withdrawn from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, following a raid that drew international condemnation. Dozens of medical staffers and some patients were reportedly detained during the incursion, which occurred amid escalating violence in the region.

Subsequent airstrikes in nearby Beit Lahiya allegedly claimed at least 30 lives, although Israeli authorities have yet to confirm the death toll. Health facilities in northern Gaza are struggling to cope, with reports of severe damage following military operations.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has described the situation in northern Gaza as 'extremely dire,' urging safe evacuation routes for civilians. As violence continues to surge, the humanitarian crisis deepens, with many left without access to essential medical services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024