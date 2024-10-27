Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Withdraw from Gaza Hospital Amid Rising Death Toll

Israeli forces have withdrawn from Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, following a raid that drew international condemnation. Dozens of medical staffers and some patients were reportedly detained during the incursion, which occurred amid escalating violence in the region.

Subsequent airstrikes in nearby Beit Lahiya allegedly claimed at least 30 lives, although Israeli authorities have yet to confirm the death toll. Health facilities in northern Gaza are struggling to cope, with reports of severe damage following military operations.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has described the situation in northern Gaza as 'extremely dire,' urging safe evacuation routes for civilians. As violence continues to surge, the humanitarian crisis deepens, with many left without access to essential medical services.

(With inputs from agencies.)