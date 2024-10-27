Left Menu

Russian Air Defences Thwart Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Russian air defence units intercepted and downed 13 Ukrainian drones over parts of southern and central Russia within a two-hour period on Saturday, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The incidents took place in the Belgorod, Lipetsk, Oryol, and Bryansk regions.

Updated: 27-10-2024 02:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defence units successfully intercepted 13 Ukrainian drones over southern and central Russia on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry reported.

According to a statement on Telegram, air defence systems brought down four drones each over the Belgorod, Lipetsk, and Oryol regions and one drone in the Bryansk region.

The interception occurred between 8 and 10 p.m. Moscow time (1700 and 1900 GMT), emphasizing the effectiveness of Russian air defences in safeguarding their airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

