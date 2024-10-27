Russia's Southern Defense: Drone Incidents and Regional Impact

The Russian defense ministry announced on Sunday that its air defense units successfully destroyed approximately 30 Ukrainian drones overnight.

These drones were intercepted over the southern regions of Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol, Lipetsk, and Belgorod, causing minor injuries to a woman and damaging a few cars in Belgorod. According to local officials on Telegram, the strikes did not result in any significant material damage.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone incident in the Tambov region led to a brief fire but no casualties. Russian authorities typically report drone destruction numbers without revealing how many were launched or the exact extent of damages, often focusing on infrastructure crucial to the war effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)