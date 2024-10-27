Russia's Southern Defense: Drone Incidents and Regional Impact
Russia's defense ministry reported the destruction of around 30 Ukrainian drones over its southern regions. The attacks resulted in moderate injuries to a woman and some property damage. Ukrainian drones also targeted regions closer to Moscow, but without major material impact. Official Russian reports often understate such attack damages.
The Russian defense ministry announced on Sunday that its air defense units successfully destroyed approximately 30 Ukrainian drones overnight.
These drones were intercepted over the southern regions of Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol, Lipetsk, and Belgorod, causing minor injuries to a woman and damaging a few cars in Belgorod. According to local officials on Telegram, the strikes did not result in any significant material damage.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone incident in the Tambov region led to a brief fire but no casualties. Russian authorities typically report drone destruction numbers without revealing how many were launched or the exact extent of damages, often focusing on infrastructure crucial to the war effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
