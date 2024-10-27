Left Menu

Tragic Ritual: The Dark Side of Black Magic Unveiled

In a chilling incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly killed in black magic rituals by her aunt and a 'tantrik' in a village. The authorities have arrested the duo. Acting on a missing person's report, police discovered the child's body at the aunt's residence, linked to occult practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heart-wrenching incident, authorities have arrested a woman and a self-proclaimed 'tantrik' for allegedly killing a four-year-old girl as part of black magic rituals in a village.

The police acted swiftly after the girl's family filed a missing person's report, discovering the child's body at the aunt's residence following suspicious behavior and CCTV evidence. The accused are believed to have involved the innocent child in occult practices.

A tragic tale unfolds as investigations spearheaded by Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya suggest the murder was driven by dark rituals. The duo now faces a thorough probe as police endeavor to uncover the extent of their sinister activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

