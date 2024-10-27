Tension in the Waters: Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Tensions between India and Sri Lanka intensified as the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 12 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching in territorial waters.

This significant move increases the count to 462 Indian nationals apprehended by Sri Lanka this year alone, according to official statements.

The Palk Strait, which serves as a rich fishing ground for both nations, continues to be a flashpoint in bilateral relations, with numerous incidents reported of fishermen inadvertently crossing maritime boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)