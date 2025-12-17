Operation Coral Shield: A Milestone in Anti-Poaching Efforts

In a significant move against poaching, eight Myanmarese nationals were apprehended from a remote island in the North and Middle Andaman district, authorities reported on Wednesday. The operation, named 'Coral Shield,' resulted in the seizure of 800 kg of sea cucumber, a heavily poached marine species.

According to North and Middle Andaman SP Shweta K Sugathan, the local fishermen's tip-off about unusual activities near the uninhabited western coast of North Andaman Island sparked the initiative. Multiple teams, including officers from several police jurisdictions, IRBn, Police Marine Force, and home guard volunteers, joined forces to tackle the poaching syndicate.

Through relentless search efforts that spanned over two weeks and covered 200 sq km of challenging terrain, the police apprehended six additional poachers, expanding the year's total to 45 arrests and 1,500 kg of sea cucumber recovered. DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal praised his team's commitment to safeguarding the region's maritime environment.

