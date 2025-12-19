Sarpanch and Six Others Arrested for Tiger Poaching in Chhattisgarh

A woman sarpanch from Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district has been arrested with six others for their alleged involvement in killing a tiger, as per forest officials.

The suspects include Siska Kujur, her husband, and several accomplices. Authorities discovered a tiger carcass missing several parts within the Bhaisamuda area of the Ghui forest range on December 15.

Investigators, aided by a sniffer dog, found incriminating evidence at the sarpanch's residence, leading to the recovery of tiger nails, hair, flesh, and trapping equipment. The group set an electric wire to trap animals, violating the Wildlife Protection Act. They are in judicial custody until December 30.