Sarpanch and Six Others Arrested for Tiger Poaching in Chhattisgarh
Seven individuals, including a woman sarpanch from Bhaisamuda, Chhattisgarh, were arrested for allegedly killing a tiger. Investigators recovered tiger body parts and poaching tools from their possession. All suspects are charged under the Wildlife Protection Act and are held in custody until December 30.
- Country:
- India
A woman sarpanch from Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district has been arrested with six others for their alleged involvement in killing a tiger, as per forest officials.
The suspects include Siska Kujur, her husband, and several accomplices. Authorities discovered a tiger carcass missing several parts within the Bhaisamuda area of the Ghui forest range on December 15.
Investigators, aided by a sniffer dog, found incriminating evidence at the sarpanch's residence, leading to the recovery of tiger nails, hair, flesh, and trapping equipment. The group set an electric wire to trap animals, violating the Wildlife Protection Act. They are in judicial custody until December 30.
ALSO READ
Aspiring Actors Arrested in Shocking Extortion Scandal
Operation Car-O-Bar: Massive Arrests in Etah's Public Drinking Crackdown
Shahjahanpur Scam Uncovered: Six Arrested for Fraudulent Stock Market Scheme
Sabarimala Gold Heist: Breakthrough with New Arrests
SIT arrests CEO of electroplating firm, jeweller in Sabarimala gold missing case.