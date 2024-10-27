Amit Shah Urges Change in West Bengal: A Push for Progress and Peace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for change in West Bengal's 2026 assembly elections to halt infiltration and ensure peace. He emphasized at the Petrapole land port inauguration that Prime Minister Modi is devoted to the state's development.

Highlighting the vital role of land ports in connectivity, Shah insisted on legal movement to prevent illegal crossings that disrupt peace. The modernized terminal aims to boost Indo-Bangladeshi trade as well as regional goodwill.

Shah accused the TMC government of corruption, alleging misuse of central funds meant for state beneficiaries. He assured West Bengal's citizens that their deprivation, especially in health care, will conclude in 2026 under NDA's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)