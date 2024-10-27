Amit Shah Urges Change in West Bengal: A Push for Progress and Peace
Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls for a change in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections to curb infiltration and establish peace. While inaugurating a new terminal at Petrapole, he criticized the TMC government for corruption. Shah highlighted the importance of modernized land ports in enhancing trade and connectivity with neighboring countries.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for change in West Bengal's 2026 assembly elections to halt infiltration and ensure peace. He emphasized at the Petrapole land port inauguration that Prime Minister Modi is devoted to the state's development.
Highlighting the vital role of land ports in connectivity, Shah insisted on legal movement to prevent illegal crossings that disrupt peace. The modernized terminal aims to boost Indo-Bangladeshi trade as well as regional goodwill.
Shah accused the TMC government of corruption, alleging misuse of central funds meant for state beneficiaries. He assured West Bengal's citizens that their deprivation, especially in health care, will conclude in 2026 under NDA's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BSF Foils Border Infiltration: Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested
XTransfer Revolutionizes Cross-Border Trade with New Payment Innovation
IDF Foils Deadly Border Infiltration by Terrorists in Disguise
Infiltration Foiled: Army Stands Guard at the Border
Drone Drama at Petrapole: Bangladeshi National Detained