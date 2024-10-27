Unmasking the Menace: Digital Arrest Scams in India

The Indian cyber-security agency CERT-In has raised an alarm about emerging online scams targeting unsuspecting individuals. The agency released an advisory outlining more than a dozen fraudulent schemes, such as the 'digital arrest' scam, which preys on victims by threatening arrest and coercing them into transferring money under false pretenses.

This public advisory gained significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed the warning in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, urging citizens to be wary of cyber scams that have permeated all sections of society. Among the scams highlighted by CERT-In are phishing, emotional manipulation, and fake job postings, each designed to exploit specific vulnerabilities.

As online fraudsters continue to evolve their techniques, CERT-In stresses the importance of staying vigilant and informed. Citizens are advised to avoid sharing personal information with unknown entities and to contact the national cyber-security helpline if approached by potential scammers.

