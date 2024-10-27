Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reshuffles Judicial Officers Amid High-Profile Cases

The Delhi High Court has implemented a major reshuffling of judicial officers, including moving the judge in charge of a high-profile sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. A total of 233 postings in the Delhi Judicial Services and 23 in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service were affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has orchestrated a significant reshuffle among its judicial officers, impacting numerous high-profile cases currently underway in the capital. This includes the reassignment of the judge handling the controversial sexual harassment case against former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

On Friday, the court's registrar general issued an extensive list of immediate transfers, detailing new assignments for 233 judicial officers in the Delhi Judicial Services and 23 in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service. These moves also saw Special Judge (POCSO) Chhavi Kapoor transferred from Patiala House court to Rouse Avenue court.

The reshuffling further filled vacancies left by retirements, such as Additional Session Judge Jitendra Singh's transfer to replace outgoing special judge Rakesh Syal. The sweeping changes denote a recalibration amidst ongoing politically sensitive trials, including cases against prominent figures like Arvind Kejriwal and Jagdish Tytler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

