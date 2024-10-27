Political Turmoil in Bolivia: Morales' Vehicle Attack Heightens Tensions

Bolivia is on edge as former President Evo Morales reports that gunfire was aimed at his vehicle, intensifying the already high-strung political climate. Morales shared a Facebook video depicting him in the front seat of a car with bullet holes in the windshield, and the driver apparently injured.

Reuters has not confirmed the authenticity of the footage. This report comes as highways in Bolivia's central region are blocked by Morales' backers, while President Luis Arce's administration attempts to restore order, amplifying fears of further turmoil amid an existing economic crisis.

The escalated tensions could lead to increased civil unrest, with the population already grappling with economic challenges and political division.

(With inputs from agencies.)