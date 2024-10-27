Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Bolivia: Morales' Vehicle Attack Heightens Tensions

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales reported an attack on his vehicle, escalating political tensions with current President Luis Arce's government. A video posted by Morales showed two bullet holes in the windshield. The incident could increase unrest as supporters clash amid an ongoing economic crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:58 IST
Bolivia is on edge as former President Evo Morales reports that gunfire was aimed at his vehicle, intensifying the already high-strung political climate. Morales shared a Facebook video depicting him in the front seat of a car with bullet holes in the windshield, and the driver apparently injured.

Reuters has not confirmed the authenticity of the footage. This report comes as highways in Bolivia's central region are blocked by Morales' backers, while President Luis Arce's administration attempts to restore order, amplifying fears of further turmoil amid an existing economic crisis.

The escalated tensions could lead to increased civil unrest, with the population already grappling with economic challenges and political division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

