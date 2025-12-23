Left Menu

Unleashing Opportunities: How India-New Zealand FTA Elevates Services Sector

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) focuses on boosting the services sector, particularly benefiting professionals in IT, design, engineering, and healthcare. The deal opens new opportunities, including tariff-free access and temporary employment visas, fostering collaboration and innovation in technology, fashion, and manufacturing between both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:16 IST
The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) promises a windfall for Indian professionals, especially in the services sector, with significant opportunities opening up in fields such as IT, design, and healthcare, according to the Indian diaspora in Auckland.

With negotiations for the FTA wrapped up and domestic approvals underway, the agreement is slated for implementation next year, offering India tariff-free access to New Zealand's markets and facilitating an influx of USD 20 billion in investments over 15 years.

Professionals like Rani Singh, a computer engineer in Auckland, highlight the FTA's importance for services, digital cooperation, and skill enhancement. Meanwhile, fashion designer Shalini Alok and process engineer Amit Singh see potential collaborations in design, sustainable practices, and advanced engineering, marking a new era of bilateral growth and innovation.

