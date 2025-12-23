Kim Jong Un Showcases Economic Growth with Hotel Openings
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, attended the opening of five new hotels in the Samjiyon tourist zone. The event highlights the country's economic progress as a significant party congress approaches. Analysts speculate Ju Ae as a potential future leader.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a public appearance with his daughter Ju Ae at the inauguration of five hotels in the Samjiyon tourist zone, underscoring economic advancements ahead of an upcoming party congress.
State media reported on the event, with images showing Kim and Ju Ae exploring the new upmarket accommodations. The leader's daughter is considered by some as a potential successor.
Kim emphasized the hotels as evidence of North Korea's growing development and the progress of its citizens. The country is preparing for its first significant party congress in five years, with a new development agenda to be announced.
