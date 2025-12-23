Heroic Doctors Turn Roadside into Lifesaving Operating Theatre

In a dramatic display of medical valiance, three doctors converted a roadside in Udayamperoor into an emergency operating theatre to save a critically injured accident victim.

Lauded by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, the doctors' quick thinking and bravery in such an unconventional setting were praised on social media.

Doctors Thomas Peter, Didiya Thomas, and B Manoop used mobile phone lights to perform a life-saving surgical procedure, earning them applause from local citizens and police who assisted at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)