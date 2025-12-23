Left Menu

Heroic Doctors Turn Roadside into Lifesaving Operating Theatre

Three doctors performed an emergency roadside procedure to save a critically injured accident victim in Udayamperoor. Lauded by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, doctors Thomas Peter, Didiya Thomas, and B Manoop impressively acted, using phone lights to operate, receiving community and police assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a dramatic display of medical valiance, three doctors converted a roadside in Udayamperoor into an emergency operating theatre to save a critically injured accident victim.

Lauded by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, the doctors' quick thinking and bravery in such an unconventional setting were praised on social media.

Doctors Thomas Peter, Didiya Thomas, and B Manoop used mobile phone lights to perform a life-saving surgical procedure, earning them applause from local citizens and police who assisted at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

