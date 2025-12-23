Heroic Doctors Turn Roadside into Lifesaving Operating Theatre
Three doctors performed an emergency roadside procedure to save a critically injured accident victim in Udayamperoor. Lauded by Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, doctors Thomas Peter, Didiya Thomas, and B Manoop impressively acted, using phone lights to operate, receiving community and police assistance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic display of medical valiance, three doctors converted a roadside in Udayamperoor into an emergency operating theatre to save a critically injured accident victim.
Lauded by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, the doctors' quick thinking and bravery in such an unconventional setting were praised on social media.
Doctors Thomas Peter, Didiya Thomas, and B Manoop used mobile phone lights to perform a life-saving surgical procedure, earning them applause from local citizens and police who assisted at the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mortal remains of Chhattisgarh migrant worker sent home as Kerala govt orders SIT, aid under consideration
Congress Leaders Spar Over BJP's Presence in Kerala and Future Leadership
Kerala Takes Action on Avian Flu Outbreak in Alappuzha and Kottayam
Kerala to Challenge Verdict in Actress Assault Case
Tech Surge and Economic Signals Propel Wall Street Upward