UN Security Council Convenes Over Israel-Iran Tensions
The UN Security Council is set to meet to discuss Israel's airstrikes on Iran, motivated by a recent Iranian missile attack. Iran, backed by multiple countries, condemns Israel's actions as destabilizing. Both nations hold firm stances, while international appeals urge a return to diplomacy.
The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to convene on Monday to deliberate Israel's recent airstrikes on Iranian targets, as confirmed by council president, Switzerland, on Sunday. Iran's request for the meeting is backed by Algeria, China, and Russia.
Abbas Araqchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, expressed grave concerns in a letter to the Security Council, citing Israel's actions as a significant threat to global peace. He emphasized Iran's right to respond legally, according to international law.
Israeli jets conducted strikes in retaliation for an earlier missile attack by Iran. Amidst escalating tensions, both sides defend their actions, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for restraint and diplomatic efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
