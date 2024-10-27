Left Menu

Seizure of Unaccounted Silver Amid Polls

A joint effort by Maharashtra's police and a poll flying squad resulted in the seizure of silver worth Rs 3.31 lakh in Bhiwandi. Amid the model code of conduct for the November 20 polls, a vehicle was stopped, revealing boxes of silver, some without proper documentation. The investigation is ongoing.

A coordinated operation by the police and poll flying squad in Maharashtra led to the seizure of silver worth Rs 3.31 lakh near Bhiwandi in Thane district. This operation comes amid the enforcement of a model code of conduct for the upcoming November 20 state polls.

Authorities stopped a vehicle around 3 AM, uncovering 72 boxes of silver articles valued at Rs 2.08 crore. While the vehicle's occupants produced documentation for 60 boxes amounting to Rs 2.04 crore, they failed to account for the remaining 12 boxes containing silver worth Rs 3.31 lakh.

As the November 20 polls approach, this incident has attracted significant attention. The Narpoli police continue their investigation to determine the origins and destination of the unaccounted silver items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

