Delhi's Water Crisis: Ammonia Contamination from Haryana Worsens
Delhi faces severe water shortages due to high ammonia contamination in the Yamuna River, blamed on industrial waste from Haryana. Water treatment plants struggle with the pollution, disrupting supply. The Delhi Jal Board accuses political neglect, while political disputes spark over water management failures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:59 IST
Delhi is facing an acute water shortage crisis due to alarming levels of ammonia contamination in the Yamuna river, largely blamed on industrial waste from Haryana, according to allegations from the AAP on Sunday.
The water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi are struggling to manage the ammonia levels in the Yamuna's raw water, leading to disruptions in supply across the national capital, AAP stated.
Amid growing political accusations, the BJP criticized AAP's handling of the crisis, highlighting prolonged water management failures in Delhi.
