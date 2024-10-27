Left Menu

Delhi's Water Crisis: Ammonia Contamination from Haryana Worsens

Delhi faces severe water shortages due to high ammonia contamination in the Yamuna River, blamed on industrial waste from Haryana. Water treatment plants struggle with the pollution, disrupting supply. The Delhi Jal Board accuses political neglect, while political disputes spark over water management failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:59 IST
Delhi's Water Crisis: Ammonia Contamination from Haryana Worsens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is facing an acute water shortage crisis due to alarming levels of ammonia contamination in the Yamuna river, largely blamed on industrial waste from Haryana, according to allegations from the AAP on Sunday.

The water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi are struggling to manage the ammonia levels in the Yamuna's raw water, leading to disruptions in supply across the national capital, AAP stated.

Amid growing political accusations, the BJP criticized AAP's handling of the crisis, highlighting prolonged water management failures in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024