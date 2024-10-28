Delhi Police Officers Injured in Altercation Over Noisy Motorcycle
A Delhi Police inspector and constable were attacked in Jamia Nagar after stopping a noisy motorcycle. The confrontation led to a scuffle, resulting in injuries. The accused, a father-son duo, have been arrested. The officers' conditions are stable, and legal actions against the accused are underway.
A confrontation in Jamia Nagar has left a Delhi Police inspector and constable injured after clashing with a man and his son.
The altercation began when the officers attempted to stop a noisy Royal Enfield motorcycle, prompting an escalation that resulted in physical injuries.
Authorities have arrested the father-son duo, and the injured officers are said to be stable following the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
