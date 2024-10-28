Left Menu

Delhi Police Officers Injured in Altercation Over Noisy Motorcycle

A Delhi Police inspector and constable were attacked in Jamia Nagar after stopping a noisy motorcycle. The confrontation led to a scuffle, resulting in injuries. The accused, a father-son duo, have been arrested. The officers' conditions are stable, and legal actions against the accused are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 00:13 IST
Delhi Police Officers Injured in Altercation Over Noisy Motorcycle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A confrontation in Jamia Nagar has left a Delhi Police inspector and constable injured after clashing with a man and his son.

The altercation began when the officers attempted to stop a noisy Royal Enfield motorcycle, prompting an escalation that resulted in physical injuries.

Authorities have arrested the father-son duo, and the injured officers are said to be stable following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024