Bengaluru's Crackdown on Drunk Driving: 314 Cases Booked
The Bengaluru traffic police registered 314 cases against drivers for drunk driving during a special enforcement drive in the city. The operation took place from October 21 to October 27, checking over 25,000 vehicles to enhance road safety. The initiative aims to deter alcohol-influenced driving and uphold traffic rules.
- Country:
- India
The Bengaluru traffic police launched a special drive that resulted in 314 cases of drunk driving being booked. This initiative, conducted from October 21 to October 27, involved checks on 25,383 vehicles throughout the city.
The drive aimed to address the rising concerns of drunk driving, enhancing road safety across Bengaluru. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth highlighted the department's commitment to continuing such operations to enforce traffic regulations.
The effort underscores the Traffic Police Department's resolve to curb the menace of driving under the influence, safeguarding both drivers and citizens on Bengaluru's roads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
