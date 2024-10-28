RSS Pracharaks Drive for Social Harmony at Grassroots

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called on its 'pracharaks' to promote social harmony within Hindu society at the grassroots level, while spreading the organization's message widely.

Following the meeting of the All India Executive Board at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Vigyan Research and Training Centre, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat outlined next year's targets to area and province-level pracharaks.

Bhagwat, alongside general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, emphasized taking Sangh's agenda into the 11 regions and 46 provinces. Leaders were tasked with delivering the 'Panch Parivartan' message of family enlightenment, environmental protection, indigenous lifestyle, social harmony, and civic duty.

The organizational goals set for the centenary year need to be realized by 2025, Vijayadashami. A training camp for pracharaks of associated organizations is set for Gwalior from October 31 to November 4, with participation from senior RSS officials.

