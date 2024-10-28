Left Menu

RSS Pracharaks Drive for Social Harmony at Grassroots

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has directed pracharaks to promote social harmony in Hindu society at a grassroots level and spread the organization's message to every household. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized the 'Panch Parivartan' agenda's grassroots implementation and completion by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:57 IST
RSS Pracharaks Drive for Social Harmony at Grassroots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called on its 'pracharaks' to promote social harmony within Hindu society at the grassroots level, while spreading the organization's message widely.

Following the meeting of the All India Executive Board at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Vigyan Research and Training Centre, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat outlined next year's targets to area and province-level pracharaks.

Bhagwat, alongside general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, emphasized taking Sangh's agenda into the 11 regions and 46 provinces. Leaders were tasked with delivering the 'Panch Parivartan' message of family enlightenment, environmental protection, indigenous lifestyle, social harmony, and civic duty.

The organizational goals set for the centenary year need to be realized by 2025, Vijayadashami. A training camp for pracharaks of associated organizations is set for Gwalior from October 31 to November 4, with participation from senior RSS officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024