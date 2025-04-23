Saudi Arabia and India Strengthen Oil and Defence Ties

Saudi Arabia and India have agreed to boost cooperation in the supply of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas. This decision emerged from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, as announced in a joint statement by the Saudi state news agency on Wednesday.

During the visit, Modi met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The discussion took place before Modi cut his visit short to return to New Delhi following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir. This attack, which claimed 26 lives, stands as the most severe in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The two nations also pledged to strengthen their defense ties and enhance cooperation in defense manufacturing, alongside agreements relating to agriculture and food security.

The joint statement highlighted the exceptional cooperation between the countries in counter-terrorism and the fight against terror financing, marking a significant step in their bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)