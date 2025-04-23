Saudi Arabia and India Strengthen Oil and Defence Ties
Saudi Arabia and India have agreed to enhance cooperation in crude and LPG supplies, as well as deepen defense and security ties, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. This comes after an attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir. The nations also plan to collaborate on agriculture and counter-terrorism efforts.
Saudi Arabia and India have agreed to boost cooperation in the supply of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas. This decision emerged from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, as announced in a joint statement by the Saudi state news agency on Wednesday.
During the visit, Modi met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The discussion took place before Modi cut his visit short to return to New Delhi following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir. This attack, which claimed 26 lives, stands as the most severe in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The two nations also pledged to strengthen their defense ties and enhance cooperation in defense manufacturing, alongside agreements relating to agriculture and food security.
The joint statement highlighted the exceptional cooperation between the countries in counter-terrorism and the fight against terror financing, marking a significant step in their bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Most beneficiaries out of 52 crore borrowers are women and interestingly they are most prompt in repayment of their Mudra loans: PM Modi.
Collateral-free loan of Rs 33 lakh cr has been given under Mudra Yojana, PM Narendra Modi tells beneficiaries on the scheme's 10th anniversary.
PM Modi's vision for a united, powerful Bharat stands more bolstered as so far 11 J-K groups shunned separatism: Amit Shah.
"PM Modi's vision for united Bharat bolstered," says Amit Shah as three groups disassociate from Hurriyat
Silence of Modi: Congress Demands PM's Response to US Tariffs