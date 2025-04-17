Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Aligarh: Strengthening Grassroots Ahead of Centenary

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Aligarh to strengthen connections with Sangh functionaries as part of a centenary outreach program. His five-day itinerary includes meetings and reviews of expansion plans. Security has been heightened for his first visit in 14 years, marking a significant RSS organizational event.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to engage with senior functionaries in Aligarh, focusing on bolstering grassroots initiatives during his five-day visit commencing Thursday.

Enhanced security measures have been implemented for Bhagwat's first trip to the city in over a decade. The visit, part of the Sangh's centenary outreach initiative, involves an evaluation of expansion strategies, especially at the gram panchayat level.

While speculation surrounds potential meetings with senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh, confirmation remains unverified. This visit is considered a crucial organizational move, aligning with the RSS's strategy to consolidate its base ahead of its 100th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

