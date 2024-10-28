Left Menu

Clean Slate for Wolfgang Prock-Schauer: Bombay High Court Quashes Data Theft Allegations

The Bombay High Court has quashed data theft charges against Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, former managing director of Go First, stating no evidence justified the allegations. Despite charges of breach of trust and data theft, the court deemed proceeding further would be mere procedural formality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has exonerated Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, former managing director of Go First, from allegations of data theft, ruling that the charges lacked substantive evidence. A division bench, including Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande, arrived at this decision on October 23, dismissing any offense outlined against Prock-Schauer.

Prock-Schauer faced legal action initiated in February 2018 by N M Joshi Marg police, following complaints from Go Airlines India Ltd. The legal contention revolved around accusations under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code, focusing on alleged data theft. However, the court found these allegations unsubstantiated.

The high court noted that the ongoing lawsuit filed by Go Airlines for protecting its trade secrets already secured company interests. Consequently, the court emphasized that further proceedings would be unnecessary, reinforcing its decision to dismiss the First Information Report (FIR) against Prock-Schauer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

