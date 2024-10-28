YouTuber Felix Jerald Alleges Human Rights Violation

Felix Jerald, a prominent YouTuber and journalist, filed a petition with the Delhi High Court, alleging illegal detention by Tamil Nadu police. The arrest occurred following an interview he conducted on his channel, RedPix 24×7, with fellow YouTuber Savukku Shankar, containing controversial remarks against authorities.

Jerald asserts that his arrest was politically motivated, accusing the police of not following due legal procedure, thus violating his fundamental rights. His legal representatives seek Rs 1 crore in compensation for the distress and defamation caused by this incident. Jerald was allegedly held without disclosure to his family, raising further concerns over police conduct.

Scheduled for a December 16 hearing, Jerald's case underscores the intersection of free speech, journalism, and legal compliance in India. The Madras High Court initially granted bail, contingent on closing his channel, a decision stayed by the Supreme Court. The outcome could have significant implications for media freedom and legal accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)