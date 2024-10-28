India-Spain PMs Inaugurate TATA Aircraft Complex for Manufacturing C-295 in Vadodara

In a landmark event marking strengthened ties between India and Spain, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Mr Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex at TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in Vadodara, Gujarat, on October 28, 2024. This facility will manufacture C-295 military transport aircraft, underscoring India’s commitment to advancing Indigenous defence manufacturing and bolstering its 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative.

Welcoming Prime Minister Sanchez on his first visit to India, Shri Modi highlighted the day as a testament to India and Spain’s deepening collaboration in strategic sectors. He expressed optimism that the TATA-Airbus project would not only foster stronger bilateral relations but also set new standards in India’s defence and aviation manufacturing. Commending the teams of Airbus and TATA, the Prime Minister also paid tribute to Late Shri Ratan Tata, a pivotal figure in the Indian industry.

The Prime Minister noted that the rapid establishment of the C-295 factory — completed just two years after laying its foundation stone in October 2022 — reflects India's new approach to project planning and execution, focusing on reducing delays and ensuring timely results. Drawing a parallel to his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Modi mentioned the quick completion of the Bombardier Train Coach facility in Vadodara, which is now exporting metro coaches globally. He expressed confidence that the C-295 facility, too, would contribute significantly to India's export potential.

Quoting renowned Spanish poet Antonio Machado, Shri Modi remarked, “As we start treading towards the goal, the path towards the goal is created automatically.” He emphasized that India’s defense manufacturing transformation could only occur due to visionary steps taken a decade ago, which redirected the sector from dependence on imports to self-reliance. He noted that India’s defense manufacturing ecosystem has scaled unprecedented heights in recent years, thanks to targeted policies, the promotion of private sector participation, and the restructuring of public sector defense units.

The Prime Minister discussed India's defense sector reforms, highlighting the restructuring of ordnance factories, the establishment of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and initiatives like Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX), which has nurtured nearly 1,000 defense start-ups in the past six years. India’s defense exports have surged thirtyfold over the past decade, with the country now exporting defense equipment to over 100 countries.

Shri Modi said the inauguration of the C-295 facility is a stepping stone for more than just transport aircraft production. With India’s aviation sector expanding rapidly, he pointed out the potential to manufacture civil aircraft domestically to meet increasing demand. Noting that Indian airlines have placed orders for 1,200 new aircraft, he emphasized the role of the Vadodara facility in the broader vision of making India an aviation manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub.

Vadodara, with its robust network of MSMEs and specialized institutions like Gatishakti University, is well-positioned to contribute to India’s aerospace industry. The city, already known for its industries in pharmaceuticals, engineering, heavy machinery, chemicals, petrochemicals, and energy, is expected to become a central node in India's aviation and defence manufacturing.

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi encouraged Spanish industry leaders and innovators to invest in India’s defence and aerospace sectors. He expressed hope that today’s collaboration would inspire future joint projects between Indian and Spanish companies, enhancing technological exchange and economic growth for both nations.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh celebrated the event on social media, calling it a milestone for India’s private aerospace industry. “The C-295 project is a huge accomplishment for the Indian private sector, as it is the first project where a complete military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. This will give a substantial boost to India’s growing aerospace ecosystem,” he remarked.