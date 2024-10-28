ICG Launches Two Indigenous Fast Patrol Vessels to Enhance Maritime Security

On October 28, 2024, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) marked a significant milestone by simultaneously launching two Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), named ‘Adamya’ and ‘Akshar,’ at Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL). These vessels, boasting over 60% indigenous content, are part of a broader contract with GSL for the construction of eight FPVs at a total cost of Rs 473 crore. Designed for protection, monitoring, control, and surveillance, these advanced FPVs will play a crucial role in safeguarding India’s offshore assets and island territories.

Specifications and Features

Each FPV measures 52 meters in length and 8 meters in breadth, with a maximum speed of 27 knots. Equipped with a Controllable Pitch Propeller-based propulsion system, they have a displacement of 320 tons. These ships have been meticulously designed and constructed to meet the ICG's specific operational requirements and adhere to stringent dual-class certification from the American Bureau of Shipping and the Indian Register of Shipping.

Historic Launch Event

In a historic first, both vessels were launched simultaneously using a state-of-the-art Ship Lift System, showcasing advancements in maritime construction technology. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Smt. Priya Paramesh named the vessels amid the chants of the Atharva Veda. The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including Director General of ICG Paramesh Sivamani, Chairman & Managing Director of GSL Shri Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, and senior officials from the Indian Navy and ICG, as well as representatives from various classification societies.

Commitment to Indigenous Shipbuilding

In his address, DG ICG Paramesh Sivamani commended GSL and associated industries for their efforts in fulfilling the ICG's shipbuilding requirements through indigenous resources. He congratulated the GSL team on achieving this critical milestone and urged them to continue pursuing Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence initiatives with earnest dedication. This launch reinforces the government's commitment to promoting domestic manufacturing and enhancing the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard.

Strategic Importance

The commissioning of these FPVs is crucial for bolstering India’s maritime security framework. With the growing challenges in maritime domains and the need for vigilant surveillance of coastal waters, these vessels will be instrumental in addressing such challenges, thereby ensuring the protection of India's maritime interests.

The successful launch of 'Adamya' and 'Akshar' is a testament to India’s advancing shipbuilding capabilities and its commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing, marking a new era in the Indian Coast Guard's operational readiness.