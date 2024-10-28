Left Menu

British Activist Tommy Robinson Jailed for Contempt of Court

British anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was jailed for 18 months for contempt of court. Yaxley-Lennon breached an injunction after being sued for libel by Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi. His actions stirred tensions, leading to riots.

British activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for contempt of court. The sentence was handed down on Monday after Robinson admitted to breaching an injunction imposed following a successful libel lawsuit against him.

The libel case was brought by Jamal Hijazi, a Syrian refugee, which resulted in Yaxley-Lennon being ordered to pay damages. He was further restricted by an injunction from repeating the defamatory statements, but he violated this order. Britain's Solicitor General pursued legal action over his remarks in online platforms and a documentary called 'Silenced'.

Judge Jeremy Johnson offered a reduction in the sentence if Yaxley-Lennon removes 'Silenced' from circulation. His previous actions, perceived as escalating tensions which led to days of riots in Britain, have attracted widespread criticism from media and politicians alike.

