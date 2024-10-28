Online Trading Scam Unraveled: Barman's Arrest in Goa

Deepankar Barman, accused of orchestrating a major online trading scam, has been arrested in Goa after evading authorities since August. Barman's operation allegedly defrauded investors of significant sums, promising high returns through stock market investments.

The scam came to light when numerous investors reported not receiving their expected returns and the sudden closure of Barman's office. Following multiple cases filed across various states, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took charge of the investigation, transferring certain cases including the one involving Barman.

Barman was found with over Rs 27 lakh in cash, his passport, and jewelry, indicating potential flight plans. He faces upcoming legal proceedings in Goa for a transit remand, after which detailed questioning will resume in Guwahati. His arrest marks a crucial development in the crackdown on similar fraudulent schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)