Left Menu

Online Trading Scam Unraveled: Barman's Arrest in Goa

Deepankar Barman, linked to a multi-crore online trading scam in Assam, was apprehended in Goa. Accused of running a fraudulent scheme swindling investors, Barman evaded police capture since August. He's now under court proceedings for transit remand, with further investigations underway by multiple agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:23 IST
Online Trading Scam Unraveled: Barman's Arrest in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

Deepankar Barman, accused of orchestrating a major online trading scam, has been arrested in Goa after evading authorities since August. Barman's operation allegedly defrauded investors of significant sums, promising high returns through stock market investments.

The scam came to light when numerous investors reported not receiving their expected returns and the sudden closure of Barman's office. Following multiple cases filed across various states, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took charge of the investigation, transferring certain cases including the one involving Barman.

Barman was found with over Rs 27 lakh in cash, his passport, and jewelry, indicating potential flight plans. He faces upcoming legal proceedings in Goa for a transit remand, after which detailed questioning will resume in Guwahati. His arrest marks a crucial development in the crackdown on similar fraudulent schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024