Deadly Attack in Chad's Lake Region Sparks Military Hunt

Around 40 soldiers died in a significant attack on a military base in Chad's Lake region, officials from the central African country's presidency announced on Monday.

Following the assault, President Mahamat Idriss Deby initiated a mission to apprehend the perpetrators, although the responsible group has yet to be identified. Insurgencies such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa have frequently targeted the Lake Chad region.

Chad's strategic importance is underscored by its alliance with French and U.S. forces combating jihadists in the Sahel. This region has become a hotspot for global terrorism, despite some neighboring countries now seeking military support from Russia instead of Western powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)