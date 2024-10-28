Left Menu

Tommy Robinson Jailed: A Case of Contempt and Controversy

British activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, was sentenced to 18 months in jail for contempt of court. He violated an injunction after losing a libel case to Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi. The injunction breaches were deliberate, linked to Robinson's comments in a documentary and online interviews.

British anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after admitting to breaching a court order. The violation stems from a previous libel suit against him by Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi in which he was ordered to pay substantial damages.

Yaxley-Lennon's breaches occurred between February and July this year, directly disregarding an injunction preventing him from repeating libelous claims. The case was brought forward at London's Woolwich Crown Court, where Judge Jeremy Johnson highlighted the deliberate nature of Yaxley-Lennon's actions.

This recent legal development adds to Yaxley-Lennon's history of contempt charges and criminal convictions. His latest actions, including comments made in a documentary titled 'Silenced', have further sparked tensions and criticism, with some pointing to his role in inciting public unrest in Britain.

