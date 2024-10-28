Left Menu

Indore Police Reunite Over 100 Lost Mobile Phones with Owners

The Indore Police returned over 100 lost mobile phones to their owners in a ceremony after recovering them from different states. Since January, a total of 871 phones have been located and returned. This initiative was coordinated through the police's mobile app 'Citizen Cop'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indore Police have successfully returned more than 100 lost mobile phones to their rightful owners. This commendable recovery effort was celebrated during a public function on Monday, where an official reported the phones were retrieved from various parts of the country.

A total of 102 mobile phones, estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh, made their way back to their owners as part of this initiative. The scheme resembled an auspicious Diwali gift for many, including private coaching class teacher Dhiraj Choudhary, who had lost his phone in January.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia, the recovered phones were sourced from multiple states, thanks to complaints lodged via the 'Citizen Cop' app. Since January, police efforts have tracked down 871 lost mobile phones nationwide, reconnecting them with owners in Indore.

