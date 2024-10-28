Odisha CM’s Aerial Survey: Cyclone Dana's Impact Assessed

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took to the skies for a second consecutive day to evaluate the aftermath of Cyclone Dana. On Monday, he surveyed the affected regions, specifically Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj districts, according to officials.

Majhi's aerial observation focused on the cyclone's landfall point at Habelikhati shore in Kendrapara. Joined by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and Chief Secretary Majon Ahuja, the Chief Minister conducted a review meeting at the DRDO campus in Balasore. Special Relief Commissioner DK Singh and DGP YB Khurania, alongside several local MLAs, were also present.

The chief minister's team deliberated on the cyclone damage and flash floods, evaluating ongoing restoration and rehabilitation efforts. On Sunday, Majhi instructed officials to prepare a damage report by November 2 for submission to the Centre to speed up compensation for those affected by the cyclone, which struck the Odisha coast on October 25. The cyclone impacted around 36 lakh people across 14 districts, resulting in significant crop damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported among the human or livestock populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)