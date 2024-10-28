Guterres Urges Action in Sudan: A Call for Civilian Protection Amidst Crisis
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the Security Council, urging action to protect civilians in Sudan's ongoing conflict. While affirming the severity of the humanitarian crisis fueled by ethnic violence, he noted the current unsuitability for a U.N. force deployment, advocating instead for adapted approaches.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Security Council to support efforts in safeguarding civilians amid Sudan's escalating conflict. Yet, he emphasized that current conditions are not yet feasible for deploying a U.N. force.
Highlighting the dire situation, Guterres described Sudan as mired in a nightmare of violence, with thousands dead and many more suffering atrocities, including rape and sexual assaults. The conflict, largely blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), began in April 2023 and has sparked massive displacement.
Acknowledging urgent calls for intervention, Guterres stressed the need for new strategies tailored to the Sudanese crisis, as nearly half of Sudan's population requires humanitarian aid, with millions displaced both internally and externally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
