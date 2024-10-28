Left Menu

Clash in Punjab Over Alleged Forced Conversion Sparks Tensions

A forced conversion allegation involving a young Ahmadi girl and a Muslim man led to conflict between the two communities in Punjab, Pakistan. The incident escalated when a large Muslim group confronted the girl's family. Police intervened, registered cases, and made arrests to prevent further clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A forced conversion of an Ahmadi teenager following her marriage to a Muslim man has ignited a community clash in Punjab's Faisalabad district, police reported.

The incident occurred in village Chak 194 Ram Nagar Jeranwala, about 150 kilometers from Lahore, when the girl, Khatija's family accused her in-laws of coercing her to convert to Islam.

A confrontation resulted in injuries, with tensions escalating as a mob surrounded the girl's home. Police intervened, arresting 30 suspects and deploying forces to maintain order.

