Clash in Punjab Over Alleged Forced Conversion Sparks Tensions

A forced conversion of an Ahmadi teenager following her marriage to a Muslim man has ignited a community clash in Punjab's Faisalabad district, police reported.

The incident occurred in village Chak 194 Ram Nagar Jeranwala, about 150 kilometers from Lahore, when the girl, Khatija's family accused her in-laws of coercing her to convert to Islam.

A confrontation resulted in injuries, with tensions escalating as a mob surrounded the girl's home. Police intervened, arresting 30 suspects and deploying forces to maintain order.

