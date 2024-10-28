Left Menu

Gujarat's Port Scandal: A Brazen Assault on Democracy or Business as Usual?

The Congress has labeled the arrest of journalist Mahesh Langa in Ahmedabad as an assault on democratic freedoms. They accuse the Gujarat government of facilitating interests for Adani Group at the cost of the public. A broader Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation is urged to uncover the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:45 IST
Gujarat's Port Scandal: A Brazen Assault on Democracy or Business as Usual?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In what the Congress describes as a 'brazen assault on democratic freedoms,' journalist Mahesh Langa has been arrested in Ahmedabad for possessing confidential state files. The Opposition party claims this move aims to divert attention from alleged misconduct by the Gujarat government in favor of the Adani Group.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress spokesperson, insists that Langa's charges are merely a facade to obscure the larger scandal involving the Gujarat Maritime Board's preferential treatment toward Adani Ports. He has called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the matter.

Ramesh reveals that the Gujarat Maritime Board had proposed necessary regulatory changes which were dismissed by higher authorities. This allegedly allowed Adani Ports to secure significant advantages, potentially costing Gujarat's government billions. The accusations have set the stage for intense scrutiny over the state's handling of its port assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024