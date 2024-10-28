Gujarat's Port Scandal: A Brazen Assault on Democracy or Business as Usual?

In what the Congress describes as a 'brazen assault on democratic freedoms,' journalist Mahesh Langa has been arrested in Ahmedabad for possessing confidential state files. The Opposition party claims this move aims to divert attention from alleged misconduct by the Gujarat government in favor of the Adani Group.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress spokesperson, insists that Langa's charges are merely a facade to obscure the larger scandal involving the Gujarat Maritime Board's preferential treatment toward Adani Ports. He has called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the matter.

Ramesh reveals that the Gujarat Maritime Board had proposed necessary regulatory changes which were dismissed by higher authorities. This allegedly allowed Adani Ports to secure significant advantages, potentially costing Gujarat's government billions. The accusations have set the stage for intense scrutiny over the state's handling of its port assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)