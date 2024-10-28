Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses SEBI Chief of Protecting Adani's Interests

Rahul Gandhi accuses SEBI Chief Madhabi Buch of safeguarding Adani's interests instead of protecting retail investors. Gandhi argues that government policies are increasing wealth concentration among monopolies. Allegations include corruption and conflicts of interest, while the Congress party pledges to investigate and expose the truth.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh salvo against SEBI Chief Madhabi Buch, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that Buch is shielding Adani's financial interests, questioning the protection extended to both Buch and the Adani Group.

Gandhi, along with Congress' media head Pawan Khera, has highlighted potential conflicts of interest involving Buch in a newly released video. The Congress party asserts that Buch's actions pose a risk to stock market security by allegedly favoring a single corporate entity.

These revelations form part of a broader critique by Gandhi, who accuses the current administration of facilitating monopolistic wealth concentration, pledging Congress's commitment to unmasking these issues despite governmental inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

