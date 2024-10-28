Left Menu

Media Outcry: Journalistic Rights Under Threat?

Media organizations have criticized the FIR filed against journalist Mahesh Langa for alleged possession of confidential documents. They demand withdrawal of charges, citing the need for journalists to access sensitive documents in their work. Langa, tied to a GST fraud case, faces added accusations by the Gujarat Maritime Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:38 IST
Media Outcry: Journalistic Rights Under Threat?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Media bodies have voiced strong objections against the FIR registered against journalist Mahesh Langa, calling for its immediate withdrawal. They argue that accessing sensitive documents is part of journalistic duty and legal action against such practices is troubling.

Langa, associated with The Hindu, was detained earlier this month in connection with a GST fraud case, although he was not initially named in the FIR. A second FIR was filed later, alleging possession of classified documents from the Gujarat Maritime Board.

The Editors Guild of India and other press organizations emphasize that compelling journalists to access vital documents is crucial for public interest. They demand Gujarat Police provide clarity on charges and ensure Langa receives fair treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024