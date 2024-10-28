Media Outcry: Journalistic Rights Under Threat?

Media bodies have voiced strong objections against the FIR registered against journalist Mahesh Langa, calling for its immediate withdrawal. They argue that accessing sensitive documents is part of journalistic duty and legal action against such practices is troubling.

Langa, associated with The Hindu, was detained earlier this month in connection with a GST fraud case, although he was not initially named in the FIR. A second FIR was filed later, alleging possession of classified documents from the Gujarat Maritime Board.

The Editors Guild of India and other press organizations emphasize that compelling journalists to access vital documents is crucial for public interest. They demand Gujarat Police provide clarity on charges and ensure Langa receives fair treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)