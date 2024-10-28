Netanyahu Eyes Future Peace Pacts Post-Conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hopes for new peace agreements with Arab countries following conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah. He aims to build upon the Abraham Accords through ongoing diplomatic efforts. Saudi Arabia’s recognition of Israel remains contingent on the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set his sights on securing peace deals with more Arab nations after resolving military conflicts with Iranian-backed groups, Hamas and Hezbollah.
In an address to parliament, Netanyahu outlined plans for stabilizing the region post-conflict, building upon the 2020 Abraham Accords, which normalized relations with nations such as the UAE and Bahrain. Talks have also begun with other potential partners, including Saudi Arabia. However, Riyadh remains firm in its demand for the establishment of a Palestinian state as a prerequisite for normalization.
Netanyahu emphasized the mutual desire for a stable and secure Middle East among Israel and other regional nations, observing that recent military actions have demonstrated Israel's resolve against territorial threats.
