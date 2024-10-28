Left Menu

Ukraine Conflict: North Korea's Role and Western Concerns

The U.S. Pentagon will not restrict Ukraine's use of American arms if North Korea enters the conflict. North Korean troops are reportedly moving into Russia, intensifying Western fears of an expanded conflict. NATO highlights the growing North Korean-Russian military ties as a threat to global security.

Updated: 28-10-2024 22:13 IST
The United States Pentagon stated on Monday that no new restrictions will be placed on Ukraine's utilization of American weaponry, even if North Korea enters the ongoing conflict. This announcement comes amid reports of North Korean military units deployed to Russia's Kursk region, sparking concerns among Western nations about the broadening scale of the 2-1/2-year conflict in Ukraine.

According to the Pentagon, approximately 10,000 North Korean troops have been stationed in eastern Russia for training purposes, significantly higher than last week's estimate of 3,000. Some of these troops are reportedly moving closer to Ukraine, raising alarm over potential combat involvement against Ukrainian forces. Despite these developments, the specific presence of North Korean troops in Kursk remains unconfirmed by the Pentagon.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, have been voicing warnings about the deployment for weeks, calling for allies to ease restrictions on offensive capabilities against Russia. The Kremlin's initial dismissal of the reports as 'fake news' was overshadowed by President Putin's indirect acknowledgment of a North Korean military presence in Russia.

